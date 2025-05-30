Tirumala needs robust security set-up, says Andhra DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), May 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday said that Tirumala needs a robust security set-up, considering its popularity and worldwide sensitivity.

Reviewing the security of Lord Venkateswara temple managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he suggested having a standard operating procedure (SoP) for each security agency involved in Tirumala.

Security agencies such as the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), DAR, SPF, home guards, civil police and TTD security, along with a disaster management team, tackle exigencies and security needs at the temple complex.

"The state police chief strongly felt that a robust security set-up was needed for Tirumala, considering its popularity and sensitivity worldwide. The DGP has also suggested having an SoP for each security agency involved in Tirumala," said the temple body in a release.

Gupta also suggested a multi-layered vehicle scanning system at Alipiri and collaboration with defence agencies on sensor play system, modernised security equipment and a strong cyber security system for TTD.

Echoing the DGP, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao felt the need for a formal coordination mechanism on security, besides strengthening the cyber security set-up in Tirumala. PTI STH KH