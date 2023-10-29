Tirumala temple reopens post partial lunar eclipse in AP

Tirupati, Oct 29 (PTI) Tirumala temple doors reopened early on Sunday after briefly shutting down for a few hours in view of a partial lunar eclipse.

Advertisment

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had closed all the shrines under its purview six hours prior to the partial lunar eclipse today in and around Tirupati town.

The temple doors of Tiruchanoor, Kapileswara Swamy, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Sri Govindaraja Swamy and Sri Kodandarama Swamy were closed on Saturday evening.

Tirumala temple doors were closed at 7:05 pm on Saturday and were reopened around 4 am this morning after performing suddhi (cleansing) rituals.

After the completion of the celestial phenomenon (eclipse) between 1:05 am and 2:22 am today, the temple doors were reopened, following suddhi (cleansing) rituals.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH ROH