Tirumala temple to close for 10 hours on March 3 due to lunar eclipse

Tirupati, March 3 (PTI) The TTD has announced that the shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy here and several other temples managed by it will remain closed for devotees for 10 hours on Tuesday in view of the lunar eclipse.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), darshan will resume at 8:30 pm following the completion of purification rituals after the eclipse period concludes.

“The temples under TTD will remain shut for over 10 hours and reopen for devotees after Suddhi and other purificatory rituals,” said an official press release from the temple body.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati will also remain shut in observance of the lunar eclipse.

The lunar eclipse is scheduled between 3:20 pm and 6:47 pm. As per established tradition, temple doors will be closed nearly six hours prior to the eclipse.

Temples located in Narayanavanam, Karvetinagaram, Nagalapuram, Bugga, Satravada, Nagari, Tarigonda, Vayalpad and Kosuvaripalli will also remain closed during the eclipse period, it said.

To manage the closure, TTD has cancelled several sevas, including Astadala Padapadmaradhana Seva, Unjal Seva, and Arjita Brahmotsavam for the day, said the temple body.

VIP break darshan, Srivani darshan, Rs 300 special darshan, and NRI darshan have also been suspended.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS ROH