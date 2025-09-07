Tirumala temple to remain closed due to lunar eclipse

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 7 (PTI) The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala will remain closed from 3.30 pm on September 7 until 3 am on September 8 due to the lunar eclipse period, said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The offline Srivani darshan on September 7 has been rescheduled to 1 pm, said the official.

"The temple will remain shut during the eclipse period and reopen for devotees in the early hours of September 8," the official told PTI.

The temple body further said that due to the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual on September 16, VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted on September 15.

The TTD has requested devotees to cooperate with the arrangements in view of the lunar eclipse and upcoming rituals at the Tirumala temple.

The TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.