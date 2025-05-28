Tirumala temple witnesses heavy influx of devotees in May, offers 51 lakh free 'Annaprasadam'

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): As many as 51 lakh pilgrims who visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills have been served 'Annaprasadam' (sacred food) till May 24, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sources on Wednesday.

Especially since May 17 onwards, every day almost over 90,000 servings of snacks and beverages, 2.5 lakh servings of 'Annaprasadam' have been served in Narayangiri sheds and outside lines, they said.

On May 24, a total of 93,950 devotees had 'Annaprasadam' in MTVAC (Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex), 2.72 lakh servings were made in outside lines and Vaikuntham, 1.17 lakh beverages were also distributed.

"Till May 24, the Annaprasadam wing has provided Annaprasadam to over 51 lakh devotees in all its Annaprasadam Centres, compartments and outside lines," the sources said, adding Tirumala is brimming with a heavy pilgrim influx from the last one week.

The Vigilance and Security wing along with Temple Wing of TTD ensured smooth movement of queue lines providing darshan to record a number of devotees.

Other departments, including Kalyanakatta, Medical, Radio and Broadcasting are also providing round-the-clock services to the devotees, the sources further said.