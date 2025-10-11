Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams team discuss temple construction with Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) A delegation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here to discuss the construction of a Venkateswara Swamy temple in the northeastern city.

The meeting took place at Sarma's office here on Friday evening, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met Shri B.R. Naidu, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and his esteemed delegation at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur," it said.

They discussed the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guwahati, the CMO added. PTI SSG SSG ACD