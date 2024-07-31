Tirumurugan is Civil Supplies and Transport Minister in Puducherry

Puducherry, Jul 31 (PTI) AINRC legislator P R N Tirumurugan on Wednesday was allotted the Civil Supplies and Transport portfolios in the union territory, official sources said.

The portfolios were approved by the outgoing Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

In a minor reshuffling of portfolios, the department of cooperation held by Sai J Saravanan Kumar (BJP) and the department of Transport held by Chief Minister N Rangasamy have been earmarked to Tirumurugan, the sources said.

Elected from Karaikal (north) constituency to the territorial Assembly, Tirumurugan was inducted into the Rangasamy-led AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party coalition ministry in March this year. His induction has restored the traditional strength of the Puducherry ministry to six, including the chief minister.

Tirumurugan's induction filled the vacancy in the ministry caused by dropping of Minister Chandrapriyanka, elected to the Assembly from Neduncadu reserved constituency. She, however, continues to be a legislator. PTI COR KH