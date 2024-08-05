Tirunelveli Corporation elects new mayor

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 5 (PTI) DMK candidate K Ramakrishnan alias 'Kittu' was on Monday elected as the new Mayor of Tirunelveli corporation.

He secured 30 votes in the 55-member council in the indirect election, defeating his rival and erstwhile colleague and councillor Paulraj who managed to get 23 votes.

One vote was rejected and opposition AIADMK councillor Jeganathan abstained from voting.

Former Mayor P M Saravanan, who resigned in July, turned up late for voting. However, he was allowed to exercise his franchise after he explained to the returning officer the delay for arriving late for the vote, an official said.

Ramakrishnan had came to the corporation office to file the nomination on his bicycle, which the councillor known for his simplicity routinely uses. Later, he spoke to reporters and said that his top priority would be to upgrade the Tirunelveli corporation.