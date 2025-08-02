Tirupati-based Mohan Babu University confers D.Litt on Vijay Darda

Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) The Mohan Babu University conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) on veteran journalist, author, parliamentarian and chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group Dr Vijay Darda during its convocation ceremony on Saturday.

The honorary degree was awarded by the Tirupati-based in recognition of Dr Darda’s exceptional contributions to journalism, the cause of press freedom,education, and democratic reform.

The university lauded his unwavering commitment to fearless journalism, sincere efforts for the growth of the media industry and his enduring dedication to social responsibility.

He received the honour in the presence of former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who was also the chief guest of the convocation, chancellor of Mohan Babu University and chairman of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust (SVET) Dr Mohan Babu.

World renowned percussionist and Padma Shri awardee Shivamani, MBU pro-chancellor Vishnu Manchu, SVET executive director Vinay Maheshwari and SVET member Viranika Manchu were also present.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Darda expressed deep gratitude to Mohan Babu University said the honour bestowed on him acknowledges his over five decades of service to journalism and the media industry.

He dedicated the honour to the legacy of fearless journalism upheld by Lokmat Media Group and its founder Jawaharlal Darda.

Dr Darda underscored the transformative power of education and journalism, calling them pillars of societal progress and national empowerment.

Reflecting on his academic journey, including studies at Harvard University, he emphasized how education combats ignorance and fosters peace.

Urging youths to embrace innovation and take up challenges, he said, "I would like to give some message to our young friends.Think about innovation. Innovation in products and services. Do not be afraid to take risks and certainly do not be afraid to fail. Failure is the essential step to get to success. Learn from it." Referring to the rise of AI, he encouraged students to equip themselves with the skills to adapt to it and stated that AI may not replace humans, but it will replace those who do not understand it.

"The world is changing so rapidly, mainly due to AI. It is having the biggest impact on our society the world has ever witnessed and this will only accelerate. I want to say that do not be afraid of AI. Embrace it. Acquire the necessary skills to understand and implement it in your respective fields. It is not certain that AI will replace humans. But it is certain that humans who understand AI will replace those who don't." Dr Darda concluded by reaffirming his commitment to truth, democratic values, and national service and thanking Dr Mohan Babu and MBU.

Dr Darda is also a recipient of honorary D. Litt degrees from DY Patil University, Pune, and Royal American University, USA, for his contribution to the field of journalism and media industry. PTI COR BNM