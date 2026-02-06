Tirupati ghee adulteration: SIT has given ''clean chit'' to former TTD chairmen, claims ex-CM Reddy

Amaravati, Feb 6 (PTI) Under attack from NDA constituents in Andhra Pradesh over the issue of adulterated ghee supply to the TTD that was allegedly used in the making of laddu prasadam, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that the CBI has given a clean chit to former chairmen Y V Subba Reddy and B Karunakar Reddy in the case.

Addressing media after visiting former minister Jogi Ramesh's residence which was allegedly vandalised by TDP supporters, the former CM also said the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) categorically stated that there was no adulteration of animal fat in the ghee.

"As claimed by (Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu there was no trace of beef tallow, lard or animal fat in the ghee supplied to TTD. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a malicious campaign to insult the sentiments of (Tirupati) Venkateswara Swamy devotees," he claimed.

"Not only that, the CBI also gave a clan chit to former TTD chairmen Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stating that they did not indulge in any wrongdoing,” Jagan said.

Further, the YSRCP supremo accused Naidu of dragging God into politics and lashed out at him, his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and deputy CMr Pawan Kalyan for using God for "selfish and political gains".

The opposition leader affirmed that YSRCP will explore all avenues, including the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to "expose" the alleged "jungle raj" of the TDP-led NDA government and the "false propaganda being unleashed in the Tirupati laddu issue".

However, CM Naidu has rejected claims of a clean chit, and clarified that the CBI report does not certify anywhere that there was no adulteration.

He has said that the accused are spreading false narratives and launching counterattacks to divert attention from the issue.

Meanwhile, TDP leader B Venkanna alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is out of his mind and noted that the time has come to plead God to give some sanity to all YSRCP leaders.

Asserting that Jagan Mohan Reddy will never become chief minister again, Venkanna advised YSRCP leaders to "realise this matter".

