Tirupati laddu adulteration case: Andhra govt appoints three officials to assist panel

Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed three officials to assist the one-man committee constituted to examine the Self-Contained note submitted by the CBI-led SIT in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case and recommend suitable action.

Recently, the state had appointed retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar as the head of the one-man committee.

In a government order, chief secretary K Vijayanand said the officials -- Sri Munindra, PBVSS Siva Kumar and DC Madhuri have been appointed with immediate effect.

Munindra, a retired IFS officer, has been designated as the officer on special duty (OSD) to Dinesh Kumar while Siva Kumar, a retired assistant secretary to government, will serve as personal secretary. Maduri has been deputed from Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to assist the one-man committee.

The one-committee was formed after the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT completed its probe and filed a chargesheet.

It submitted the final chargesheet to the Court on January 23, along with a Self-Contained Note (SCN) recommending the initiation of suitable action as deemed fit against erring committee members and senior TTD officials over the laddu ghee issue.

