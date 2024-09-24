Tirupati Laddu controversy an 'attack' on Hindu sentiments: Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, on Tuesday termed the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy an "attack" on Hindu sentiments and demanded strict action against all those involved.

The shankaracharya was in Patna as part of his nationwide 'Gau Raksha Yatra'.

Talking to PTI Video here, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, "The incident is an attack on Hindu sentiments….it’s an attack on the faith of crores of Hindus. It’s a part of organised crime. It is a big betrayal done to Hindu community…this must be probed thoroughly and strict action should be taken against all those involved in this." "It’s not appropriate to call it a controversy… it is more than that. One Mangal Pandey refused to open the greased cartridges from mouth during the 1857 revolt, it created a revolution in the country. But today it was put in the mouths of crores of Indians….it's not a small thing. Investigation into the matter should not be delayed. We Hindus just cannot forget this incident", said Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

While expressing concern over cow slaughter in the country, he demanded a law to check cow slaughter.

"We want a countrywide ban on slaughter of cows and also demand a stringent law to check it...It's quite disturbing that the export of beef is increasing day by day in the country. The Central government must take proactive steps in this regard. On one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with cows and feeds peacocks at his official residence and on the other side the export of beef is increasing in the country…," he said.

"We don't have much expectations from politicians on this front", he said, adding they can't think for the betterment of Hindus.

"All politicians take an oath to remain secular when they become part of a political system... We have decided to organise all Hindus to check clow slaughter in the country...," he said.

On the question of opposition parties' demand for conducting caste-based census in the country, he said, "There is nothing wrong in it…The matter should not be politicised. The caste-based census must be conducted so that the government can take steps for the betterment of people belonging to socially weaker sections of the society.

When asked about the controversy over the Centre's move to amend the Waqf Act, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, "Such properties are meant for the welfare of humanity….We request them (custodian of Waqf properties) to provide us Waqf land and we will convert them into cow grass fields. It will be a great service to humanity." PTI SSS PKD RG