Tirupati laddu controversy: Horrendous sin, says Acharya Krishnam; seeks strict action

Indore, Sep 20 (PTI) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday said the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati temple laddu was a horrendous sin and sought strict action against those responsible.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had recently claimed use of substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus and had slammed the previous YSRCP government there.

"It is a horrendous sin that has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Strict action must be taken against all those who are involved in this conspiracy," said Krishnam, who was expelled from the Congress early this year.

He also backed Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's suggestion to set up a national board to look into the issues pertaining to temples.

The time has come to constitute a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country, Kalyan had said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was attacking the country with his statements on foreign soil.

Krishnam said 'one country, one election', Uniform Civil Code and a population control law were the need of the hour, adding it was not the agenda of any party but that of the country. PTI HWP LAL BNM