Tirupati Laddu controversy: NDDB lab report 'confirmed' presence of animal fat, says CM

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he spoke about the presence of animal fat in the ghee supplied to TTD during the YSRCP regime only after receiving a report from the NDDB-CALF laboratory "confirming" the adulteration.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu attacked the opposition party for allegedly dragging Sri Venkatweswara Swamy into controversies.

"As part of the cleansing process, then Executive Officer Shyamala Rao sought a report (of ghee samples) from NDDB. It has given the report. After it came, (based on the report) I said that there was animal fat (in ghee samples). I said that there was adulteration. After I said that, they (YSRCP) made fun of me," he said, replying to a query on transferring the present EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

He further said as an administrator of the state he appointed a Special Investigation Team to look at the issue of ghee adulteration.

He alleged that YSRCP is resorting to character assassination and seeking apologies from him.

“I have to protect the sanctity (of the temple). I am a strong believer of Venkateswara Swamy. He is our family deity,” he said.

Naidu initially declined to comment on the issue, saying it was not the appropriate time.

CM Naidu said in September 2024 had said that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Recently, the SIT had filed the final chargesheet in Nellore ACB Court, naming 36 people, including nine TTD officials, five dairy experts and others in the ghee adulteration case as accused. PTI GDK SA