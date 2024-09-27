Tirupati laddu row: ICAR member seeks probe into NDDB-CALF report

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) An ICAR member on Friday demanded a high-level probe into a recent report by the National Dairy Development Board-Center for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food confirming the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) member Venugopal Badaravada, in a five-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, raised concerns about the integrity of the report and urged for mandating the use of 'bilona desi cow ghee' in temples across India.

This move, he argues, would "ensure the revival of traditional practices, restore faith in temple offerings, and promote the conservation of India's indigenous cattle heritage".

Badaravada also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the National Dairy Development Board-Center for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (NDDB-CALF) report findings.

He also made a case for close monitoring of various government departments and agencies to prevent the "unchecked" promotion of foreign cattle breeds.

He said mandating the use of native cattle products in temples could boost farmers' incomes while restoring devotees' faith.

The ICAR member called for the investigation to be conducted by a top authority or a sitting Supreme Court judge to ensure transparency.

"It is essential to restore the lost trust of billions of devotees and farmers who have faced significant losses and to reaffirm public confidence in the Modi government through swift justice," he concluded.