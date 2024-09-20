Tirupati laddu row: Shiv Sena says Jagan's govt committed sin, seeks action against ex-CM

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Friday demanded legal action against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for "hurting the sentiments of Hindus" amid claims animal fat was used in preparation of laddus at the famous Tirupati temple during his rule.

The party's deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged there was a "big scam" in preparation of the popular sweet (given as ‘prasad’ or offering) at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati as everyday 3 lakh laddus are made and crores of rupees earned out of them.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous government (in Andhra Pradesh) should not be forgiven for this sin. Legal action should be taken against him. Jagan Mohan has deliberately deceived both God and devotees. He has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," the former MP said, lashing out at the YSR Congress Party president who served as CM from 2019 to 2024.

Devotees buy laddus from the Tirupati temple out of deep devotion, and consume and share them with their friends and relatives considering them as pure prasad, Nirupam pointed out.

The temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is under the Andhra Pradesh government's control.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who succeeded Reddy in June, has claimed animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous government's tenure, triggering a massive political row. The TDP-led government has cited a lab report to back the claim.

The YSR Congress, however, has rubbished Naidu's claim and accused him of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan reacted angrily to the development, saying there cannot be any shameful act bigger than this.

"It is a heinous crime. Crores of Hindus offer prayers there (at Tirupati temple). I feel strict action should be taken against them," Shinde said.

The son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned the silence of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and its constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) over the row.

"I want to ask the MVA and (Sena) UBT what they think about it (presence of animal fat in laddus). I know they will not say anything, but are you supporting anti-Hindu activities? When it comes to Jagan Mohan Reddy, TMC (led by CM Mamata Banerjee) and (Arvind) Kejriwal (members of INDIA bloc) have nothing to say," he added. PTI PR NR RSY