Tirupati laddu row: TDP welcomes SC refusing to entertain petition against one-man panel

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) The ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the state government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to review the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

Telugu Desam Party Spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar asserted that SC's decision affirms that the state government has every right to appoint a commission to take action against erring officials.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's direction. So the state government has every right to constitute a committee to examine the self-contained notes submitted by the (CBI-led) Special Investigation Team which was constituted by the Supreme Court itself," he told PTI.

The one-man panel headed by former Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar is not a parallel investigation by the government of Andhra Pradesh, but set up only for administrative issues, he further said.

The one man committee may examine some of the senior officials who retired now for questioning.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led government had appointed retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar as the one-man committee to examine the Self-Contained Note to recommend suitable action against erring persons in the ghee adulteration row.

The one-committee comes in the wake of the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT completing its probe and submitting the chargesheet. PTI GDK SA