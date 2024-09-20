Tirupati laddu row: Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands CBI inquiry

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry over the alleged use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the world renowned Tirupati laddu.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday claimed that the adulteration had been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh said, there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter and that the agency should investigate how much TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), which has worth Rs 20,000 crore, has spent on acquiring ghee to make prasadam? This is not just a scam but also a conspiracy to destroy Hinduism.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in the given ghee sample.

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of "lard" (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. PTI AMP KH