Tirupati laddus adulteration 'highly unsanctified', could be story of every pilgrimage site: Kovind

Varanasi (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) The "adulteration" in Tirupati laddus is "highly unsanctified" and such acts are considered "sin" in Hinduism, former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said as he expressed apprehension that this could be the story of every temple and pilgrimage site.

Addressing a two-day national seminar on cow, organic farming and Panchagavya treatment here, he said, "All over the country, and wherever our Indians live, a very disturbing news is coming about Tirupati Tirumala prasadam. I am not going into its political angle, but I think the faith that people have in their minds for the prasadam, a lot of doubt arises." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has triggered a massive political row. The YSRCP, in turn, has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

At the event, Kovind said, "When I came yesterday evening, this time I did not get the chance to go and have a darshan of Baba Vishwanath... Some of my colleagues who had gone (to the temple), gave me prasad in the evening. I immediately remembered the Tirumala prasadam, that thing struck me." "And I am not the only one, probably all of you too. There is so much faith in the prasad of Baba Vishwanath. I do not want to go into that, but I am saying that this could be the story of every temple, could be the story of every pilgrimage place," he added.

The former president also said, "This adulteration, this highly unsanctified thing is called a sin in Hindu shastra. This is a subject to be thought upon and it does not arise from one place. It is a vicious circle." PTI COR NAV ZMN