Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy takes oath as TTD’s 53rd chairman

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took oath as the 53rd chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the Sri Venkateswara temple, on Thursday.

Advertisment

The new chairman took the oath of office administered by TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy before the presiding deity.

“Before reaching Tirumala, the Tirupati MLA offered prayers in the temple of folk Goddess Tataiahgunta Gangamma, who is considered the sister of Lord Venkateswara,” said a TTD press note.

Later, Karunakar Reddy, who succeeded Y V Subba Reddy as chairman, reached Sapthagiri Go Pradakshina Mandiram near Alipiri and offered gopuja (cow worship).

On reaching Tirumala, following the temple tradition, Karunakar Reddy visited Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple and entered Tirumala temple through the Vaikuntam queue complex.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Tourism Minister R K Roja and others were present during the swearing in ceremony.