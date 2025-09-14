Tirupati to get 13-acre ultra-modern bus station: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to construct an ultra-modern bus station in Tirupati, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Reviewing designs with National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials at his camp office, Naidu stressed that the project must meet the demands of the steadily increasing rush of pilgrims.

"Taking into account the increasing rush of pilgrims day by day, an ultra-modern bus station equipped with all facilities will be constructed in Tirupati," Naidu said in an official release.

The new facility should be able to handle at least one lakh passengers daily and accommodate around 150 buses at a time, he said.

The chief minister also instructed officials to include a helipad, ropeway, malls and multiplexes. The station, planned across 13 acres, will have two separate entry and exit points, a solar rooftop to meet its power needs, and charging points for every bus to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Naidu reviewed five models prepared for the project and asked officials to refine them further after consulting stakeholders. He also directed authorities to prepare plans for modernising all bus stations across the state.