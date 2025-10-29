Tiruppur symbol of entrepreneurship, exports set to double: V P Radhakrishnan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Oct 29 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday described Tiruppur as a "symbol of entrepreneurship" and expressed confidence that the textile hub would double its exports in the coming years.

On a brief visit to his hometown in neighbouring Tiruppur district, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at various temples and attended a felicitation event organised in his honour.

Addressing the gathering, the vice president urged youngsters to pursue their goals with focus and determination without getting distracted.

"Tiruppur is a symbol of entrepreneurship, and the textile town will double its exports in the coming years," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people for the grand reception, Radhakrishnan recalled the pivotal role his teachers played in shaping his life.

"Ups and downs are a natural part of life. Only those who make consistent efforts ultimately succeed," he said.

The office of the Vice President of India shared Radhakrishnan’s comments and photos from the event in a social media post.

On October 28, Radhakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office, was felicitated by the Coimbatore Citizen Forum at CODISSIA and presented with a Guard of Honour. PTI VIJ SSK