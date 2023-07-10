Tis Hazari firing: Court extends police custody of 5 arrested lawyers by a day

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A court here Monday extended by a day the police custody of five lawyers arrested in connection with the alleged firing in Tis Hazari court.

Advertisment

The firing incident was reported on the Tis Hazari court premises on July 5 with police saying that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in it.

The next day, three advocates Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta were arrested and sent to four days in police custody. Two other advocates, Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma were arrested on July 7 and were remanded in police custody for three days.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Katyayini Sharma Kandwal granted one-day police custody of all the accused on the investigating officer's application seeking two days of custodial interrogation.

Advertisment

The investigating officer told the court that some weapons have been recovered and some more are yet to be seized. The court was also informed that other coaccused were to be arrested and joint interrogation of all was needed.

The court said the police were expected to have recovered all weapons of offence and arrest other co-accused persons.

"However, to provide a fair opportunity to the investigating agency to complete an effective investigation in the present matter, the investigating officer is granted an opportunity to recover the weapon of offence today itself. IO is directed to give a detailed report to the court concerned if recovery is not effected before the next date of hearing," it said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on Tuesday.

Subzi Mandi police station had registered an FIR against the five accused and others under IPC sections 147 (rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 ( attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) along with provisions of the Arms Act. PTI MNR MNR NSD NSD