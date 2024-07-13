TISS misrepresenting current crisis in institute, allege teachers association

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) The Tata Institute of Social Sciences Teachers Association (TISSTA) has condemned the institute's administration for misrepresenting the current crisis of non-renewal of contracts of 55 teaching and 60 non-teaching staff.

In a statement on July 10, TISS had alleged that some faculty members and students have exploited the transition at the institute from being governed by the House of Tatas to being wholly managed by the Central government and were trying to spread misinformation and discord.

Last month TISS issued notice to 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff on renewal of their contracts but later withdrew it after a backlash.

"TISS Teachers Association condemns the press note released by the TISS administration on July 10, 2024 for its misrepresentation of the current crises confronting the university and for its attempt to mislead students, media and the public at large," the TISSTA has said in statement dated July 12.

The statement by the TISS on July 10 also said the 55 teaching and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under projects funded by the TET on a contractual basis. The TET programme grant ended on March 30 2024, and all affected staff were aware of the discontinuation of their services.

"TISS paid their salaries for April and May 2024 out of humanitarian concern, incurring financial liabilities by borrowing from reserve funds. Despite this, certain faculty members and miscreants have misled the media to tarnish the Institute's image," the July 10 statement added.

Ongoing discussions with TET have assured resources will be made available to TISS to resolve this issue, with funding secured until December 2024.

TISS will continue with the TET-project-based contractual staff, while identifying permanent staffing requirements as per UGC-approved guidelines, the institute said.

Reacting to it, the TISSTA said the university has taken full time responsibilities of campuses, schools and centres of which the contractual faculty are a part, on par with UGC-supported permanent positions.

The 55 faculty members have taught in various Masters and Bachelors programmes, conducted workshops, contributed to NAAC ratings, guided Masters and PhD dissertations, participated in admission processes, and raised research grants, in their capacity as full-time employees, it said.

"In stating that 55 teaching and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under projects funded by the TET on a contractual basis the TISS administration is distorting facts. These employees have been appointed as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandate and are not and have never been 'project staff', appointed to projects," the TISSTA added.

The TISSTA also said the termination letters served to faculty and non-teaching staff of Advanced Centre for Women's Studies have not been revoked even after the reassurance from UGC about continuation of the grant and extension.

A faculty said the notice to not renew the contract was given to the staff of Advanced Centre for Women's Studies when 55 teaching and 60 non-teaching teachers were given similar notices.

"This shows institute leadership's apathy towards critical disciplines like Women's Studies. In spite of repeated requests sent from TISSTA and the Deans to the VC to call for an all-faculty meeting, the administration has paid no heed," it said. PTI PR BNM