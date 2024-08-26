TISS student found dead in Mumbai: Kin take body to Lucknow for last rites

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The body of a 29-year-old TISS student who died after a party with peers was claimed on Monday by his kin, who took it for last rites to his native Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

Anurag Jaiswal had attended a party with at least 100 other students in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night and was found unresponsive the next morning in his rented flat in Chembur.

Jaiswal, who was studying Human Resources at the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences, was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital where his roommates took him.

"His family has taken the body to Lucknow for last rites. Post mortem was conducted at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and the report is awaited. We spoke to his friends on Sunday night but they denied knowledge of any untoward incident. They said he had drunk alcohol at the party," the official said.

An accidental death report has been filed in the case and further investigation is underway, official added. PTI ZA BNM