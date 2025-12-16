TISS to organise annual Ratan Naval Tata Memorial Lecture Series in Feb 2026

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday said it will organise an annual Ratan Naval Tata Memorial Lecture Series in February next year.

"The lecture series will focus on themes of social development, public policy and nation-building, reflecting shared values of public purpose and institutional integrity," TISS said in a statement.

The institute also plans to install a bust of Sir Dorabji Tata on its Mumbai Campus, which is currently underway as part of its ongoing efforts to honour the legacy and foundational role of the Tata family in the establishment and the growth of TISS.

Further discussions with the Tata Trust are underway regarding the extension of tenure for faculty and staff positions. The TISS is preparing a comprehensive sustainability plan in this regard.

This proposal will be submitted for consideration of future institutional support from the Tata Trust.

The Tata Trust has committed institutional grants of Rs 7 crore valid until March 2026 towards the salaries of 41 faculty and 45 staff positions. PTI SM NP