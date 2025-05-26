Tissue transplant will soon be done in state-run hospitals: Mizoram Health minister

Aizawl, May 26 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday said that tissue transplant will soon be done in government-run hospitals, which will mark a new chapter in the state's medical science.

Inaugurating a free health check-up for scribes at the state's largest hospital - Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lalrinpuii said that a Cardiology operation theatre or Cath Lab is being installed in the civil hospital to facilitate several health facilities, which were not previously available.

She said that kidney transplantation will also soon be possible in the Aizawl Civil Hospital as a designated operation theatre has been installed and license has been already obtained from the Centre.

Initially, surgeons or experts from outside the state will conduct kidney transplants to train local surgeons, she said.

Lalrinpuii said that an operation theatre is also being installed at the state's Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) at Falkawn near Aizawl to facilitate open heart surgery, which will relieve people of financial burden.

While an open heart surgery costs Rs 8 lakh in private hospitals, it will cost only about Rs 1.5 lakh at ZMCH, she said.

The health minister also hailed Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), which was implemented on the first April, as one of the best healthcare schemes ever introduced in the state.

In just a month of its implementation, the new healthcare scheme has greatly benefited the people, she claimed.

The minister also urged non-salaried families or non-government employees to register under the healthcare scheme to avail health insurance of Rs 5 lakh cover per family per year.

She said that a simplifying referral system has also been developed to ease the referral system of patients to empanelled hospitals outside Mizoram.

Under the MUHCS, beneficiaries are provided with health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for cashless treatment at government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals and church-run hospitals.

General beneficiaries can register for the healthcare scheme with a minimum fee or premium of Rs 2,500 for cashless treatment in general ward, Rs 5,000 for cashless treatment in semi-private ward or semi-cabin and Rs 10,000 for cashless treatment in private ward or cabin.

Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll, are required to pay a monthly contribution ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500 depending on their pay scales to avail unlimited health cover.

Civil pensioners will pay a monthly contribution of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to avail cashless treatment in private ward and semi-private ward with heath cover of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Beneficiaries or golden card holders under the Centre's AB PM-JAY scheme need not pay registration fees under MUHCS. PTI CORR RG