Titwala, Shahad in Bhiwandi LS constituency set for facelift under ‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme: MoS Patil

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) The Titwala and Shahad railway stations in the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra will get a makeover under the Amrit Bharat scheme, Union minister Kapil Patil said on Sunday.

The two stations are among several railway stations that will be upgraded under the scheme, said the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of these 553 railway stations, via videoconferencing, officials have said.

The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore.

These stations will act as 'city centres' integrating both sides of a city and will boast of modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, beautiful landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, a modern facade, kids' play area, kiosks and food courts, the Prime Minister’s Office has said in a release.

The stations will be redeveloped as environment and Divyang-friendly and the design of these buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, it said The scheme encompasses a budget of Rs 25.78 crore for Titwala railway station and Rs 15.47 crore for Shahad station, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and facilities for commuters, said Patil, who represents the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat in Parliament.

The upcoming projects also include the construction of railway underpasses and flyovers on the Kalyan-Igatpuri route, he said. PTI COR NR