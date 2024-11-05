Tiwa students block highway in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon, Nov 5 (PTI) Members of the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) blocked a national highway in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday over a host of demands, leading to a scuffle with the police, officials said.

Hundreds of activists of ATSU and some other local groups blocked the NH-27 at Jagiroad for about two hours, they said.

They were demanding a halt to the formation of the Jagiroad Town Committee, eviction of encroachers from reserved tribal belts and blocks, and inclusion of the Tiwa Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

When police tried to clear the highway, the agitators resisted, leading to a minor scuffle, a senior official said.

"Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister through the local administration, highlighting their demands," he said. PTI TR COR TR SOM