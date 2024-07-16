Tizu-Zunki river to be harnessed for economic development of Nagaland: Sonowal

Chumoukedima (Nagaland), Jul 16 (PTI) Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Tizu-Zunki river would be harnessed for economic development of Nagaland, to enable cargo and passenger transport.

He said this on Monday at a conference organised by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland.

Sonowal said waterways are the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

"Inland waterway is a new thing for Nagaland and we have to fully participate to avail the benefit," he said.

Tizu and Zunki are the two most important waterways starting from Kiphire district of Nagaland and ending in Chindwin.

In Nagaland, the NW 101 flows from Longmatra (Nagaland) towards Avangkhu where the feasibility study of IWT will be conducted by the IWAI. This will examine from the perspective of fairway development, navigational aids, terminal with minimum infrastructure, skill development and vessel procurement.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Sonowal in the conference jointly announced development of Tizu Zunki (National Waterways 101) as both IWAI and Transport department of the Government of Nagaland to work together to study for navigation feasibility.

They also said that initiatives would be taken to develop the immense tourism potential of Doyang river lake with community jetties as well as study feasibility to boost the tourism potential of the state.

"The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us an excellent opportunity to build on nation building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region," the union minister said.

Rio called upon the youth of the region to train in maritime skills at the Maritime Skill Development Centre to avail employment opportunities in the marine sector. PTI COR NBS RG