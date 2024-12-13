TM Krishna's Subbulakshmi award: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against honour

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging a Madras High Court order allowing the conferment of an award named after legendary vocalist M S Subbulakshmi on well-known Carnatic music singer T M Krishna.

Additional solicitor general N Venkataraman mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar and sought an urgent hearing as the award is scheduled to be conferred upon Krishna on December 15.

Venkataraman informed the bench it was an extraordinary matter as Krishna wrote articles allegedly maligning Subbulakshmi.

The top court said the appeal would be heard on December 16.

After ASG said the high court passed its judgement on Friday and the case would become infructuous by then, the CJI said,"They can always take it back the award. You can recall the award if required." A suit was filed by V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, challenging the conferment of the Sankita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna.

Srinivasan alleged since Krishna made "vile, vituperative and scandalous attacks" against his grandmother on social media and maligned her reputation, he should not be given the award. PTI PKS SJK AMK