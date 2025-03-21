TMC, AAP are 'B teams' of BJP, must not contest 2027 Goa polls, says Cong leader

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Congress leader Anjali Nimbalkar on Friday termed the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as "B teams" of the BJP in Goa and asked them not to field candidates in the 2027 polls in the coastal state.

The Congress' Goa desk in charge was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where Pratiksha Khalap was appointed the state unit's women's wing chief in the presence All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba.

"The AAP and TMC damaged the Congress in the 2022 polls. The TMC and AAP come to Goa and work as the B teams of the BJP. This should not happen in 2027. In fact, after the 2022 assembly polls in Goa, the TMC even shut its office in the state. The AAP's Goa unit chief (Amit Palekar) is making statements against the Congress since the Delhi polls," she said.

Nimbalkar said the AAP challenged the Congress in Delhi and ended up losing power to the BJP there.

She also slammed former Delhi CM and senior AAP leader Atishi for the latter's statement that Congress MLAs tend to shift to the ruling BJP.

"Our MLAs get elected in Goa as we have people's support. Look at what happened to the AAP after so many years in power in Delhi," Nimbalkar said.

She admitted there was some loss of faith in the Congress among people of Delhi, but this was not the case in Goa.

In the 2022 polls, the Congress won 11 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly, but eight shifted to the ruling BJP. The AAP currently has two MLAs in the coastal state. PTI RPS BNM