TMC accuses BJP of vendetta politics after Bengal minister's arrest in corruption case

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) The TMC has labelled the arrest of its senior minister, Jyotipriyo Mallick, as "vendetta" politics and questioned the absence of action against BJP leaders who switched sides, facing corruption cases and investigations by central agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick on Friday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scandal in the state, according to officials from the central agency.

The minister was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following over 17-18 hours of questioning.

Leading the TMC's response, minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of attempting to silence opposition voices raising issues pertinent to people.

She said, "It is an attempt by the BJP to muzzle the opposition raising pro-people issues. The question is why corrupt BJP leaders and turncoats who have corruption charges against them are never summoned by the ED and CBI. The BJP is scared of the people's movement launched by Abhishek Banerjee demanding clearance of MGNREGA dues. The weak and powerless BJP has engaged in witch-hunting." Panja alleged that the BJP had weaponized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to arrest Mallick and contended that this strategy would face resistance from the people of Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Minister of Women and Child Development in West Bengal also questioned the timing of investigations, pointing out that they gained momentum when elections were approaching and conveniently tapered off once the polls concluded.

She asserted, "Why do investigations gain momentum, whenever elections draw near and then conveniently taper off once the polls are over? The BJP is misusing central agencies to pursue politically motivated witch hunts against the opposition." In response, the BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless.

State president Sukanta Majumdar said, "The allegations against the BJP are baseless. The TMC, by making those allegations, is trying to divert attention from the truth that the entire TMC is neck-deep in corruption. If they have any complaints about the investigation, they can always move court." Senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh indicated that Mallick's arrest is just the beginning, hinting at further actions against TMC leaders and ministers.

He remarked, "The arrests of Partha Chatterjee in the SSC scam and now Jyotipriyo Mallick in the ration distribution scam are just the beginning. Many more TMC leaders and ministers will soon be behind bars." Mallick's arrest marks the second instance of a TMC cabinet minister being apprehended by central agencies in connection with corruption cases.

Last year, former state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in a case related to a school job scam.

In the past year, two other MLAs and TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal have also been arrested in connection with school job scams and cattle smuggling cases by central agencies. PTI PNT PNT MNB