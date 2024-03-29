TMC accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Bengal over MGNREGA wage revision

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of meting out a step-motherly treatment towards West Bengal, citing disparity in the recent MGNREGA wage revision.

TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said that in West Bengal, wages under the scheme were increased by a mere 5.4 per cent, amounting to Rs 250, whereas for some states, it was hiked to Rs 374.

Sen emphasised that this disparity once again highlighted the BJP government's disregard for West Bengal and its people.

Responding to the allegation, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that wage revision is based on certain criteria and is not indicative of neglect towards West Bengal.

He also pointed out that the cost of living is also a relevant factor in determining wage rates.

The wage revision was officially notified by the Union Rural Development Ministry, following clearance from the Election Commission, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in force due to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Under this scheme, the wage rates aim to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment to every household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work.

Notably, Goa witnessed the highest wage increase at Rs 34, resulting in a per-day payment of Rs 356. Andhra Pradesh saw an increase of Rs 28, with a new wage rate of Rs 300. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had the lowest increase at Rs 7, with a wage rate of Rs 237 per day under the scheme.

In a report tabled in Parliament earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had pointed out the high range of variation in MGNREGA wages across states.

It was also said that the wages were inadequate and not in consonance with the rising cost of living. PTI BSM ACD