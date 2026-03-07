TMC accuses PM of playing 'nasty politics' with President's office

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) The TMC on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing nasty politics with the high office of President of India and said institutions aligned with the BJP are waging a political battle against the people of West Bengal for refusing to allow the saffron party to get a toehold in the state in successive polls in the past.

Criticising the Trinamool Congress government of "crossing all its limits by treating the President of India in such a way", Modi in a post on X said, "It is shameful and unprecedented. All those who believe in democracy and in the empowerment of the tribal community are deeply saddened. The pain and concern expressed by the Hon'ble President, who herself comes from the tribal community, have caused deep anguish among the people of India." "The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Its administration is responsible for this disrespect shown to the President. It is also extremely unfortunate that the West Bengal government is treating a matter as important as Santali culture in such a casual manner. The office of the President is above politics, and the dignity of this position must always be upheld. One hopes that better sense will prevail upon the West Bengal government and the Trinamool Congress," Modi said in the post.

In a sharp retort, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X, "When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on! #AbarJitbeBangla (Bengal will win again)." Banerjee, the de facto No. 2 in the TMC hierarchy, posted, "People of West Bengal vs BJP+ECI+ED+IT+CBI+NIA+CAPF+Governor+20 Union Ministers+10 CMs+Prime Minister+Respected Rashtrapati Ji+Godi Media".

Senior TMC leader and party's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh, in another post, accused Modi of playing nasty low-level politics using the office of the President.

"How low can you get Narendra Modi? Playing your nasty low-level politics with the high office of the President. Abysmal," she said. PTI SUS MNB