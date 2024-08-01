TMC against development of north Bengal, BJP never wants to bifurcate state: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for accusing the saffron party of dividing West Bengal, saying his party has no such plans.

He also hit out at the TMC's decision to introduce a resolution and motion in the state assembly on Monday to oppose alleged attempts to divide the state.

He claimed that the TMC is obstructing the development of the northern districts of the state, a blueprint of which was proposed by BJP’s Bengal president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar.

"The BJP has never advocated for dividing West Bengal, nor has it included such a proposal in any manifesto. Our founder, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, was instrumental in the formation of West Bengal. Like everyone else, we (BJP) also cherish Bengal," Ghosh said outside the assembly.

He accused the TMC of engaging in politics aimed at dividing the state for electoral gains. "The people of Bengal should be aware of those using division as a political tool," he added.

Ghosh criticised the TMC for allegedly deceiving the people of north Bengal and being opposed to its development. He highlighted that Majumdar had outlined a development plan for the region.

"The people of north Bengal have been deceived by different governments which have ruled the state since Independence. The TMC is against development of north Bengal," Ghosh said.

During his visit to the assembly to meet party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Ghosh noted that the TMC had established a separate North Bengal Development department, ‘Uttar Kanya’ (a branch secretariat), and formed the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which he said had not improved conditions in the region.

"I came to the assembly to meet my party MLAs and media friends and also to celebrate my 60th birthday," Ghosh said.