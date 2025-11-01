TMC alleges another death over SIR ‘fear’; MLA says deceased was under stress

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Sharpening its attack on the Election Commission and BJP on SIR, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday night claimed that another person from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district had died allegedly out of fear of being declared a non-citizen if his name did not appear in the 2002 electoral rolls.

In a post on X, the TMC said the latest casualty was Bimal Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village under Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Another precious life lost to @BJP4India's politics of fear and hatred," the party said, without giving details of the circumstances of Santra's death or citing any police confirmation.

"In just a few days we have seen: 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati who died by suicide and blamed the NRC in his note. Then "A 63-year-old man from Jitpur, Dinhata, Cooch Behar, who attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process," the TMC said.

The party also referred to 95-year-old Khitish Majumder of Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, who was living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, and ended his life.

"The latest instance is that of Bimal Santra… who died of fear sparked by SIR," the post said.

"This is the human cost of an exercise designed to terrorise and displace. SIR is an instrument of intimidation, driving our people to despair, forcing them to question their citizenship and their right to belong. @BJP4India, your hands are stained with blood," the TMC said.

It vowed, "The people of Bengal will seek justice, and we will make sure they answer for every life ruined by their politics of hate." According to Santra's family members, he had moved to Tamil Nadu after being rendered jobless. He was admitted to a hospital there after his health deteriorated and later died.

"My father was under severe stress. He was hospitalised due to this. We contacted our MLA, who helped us a lot in this crisis," his son told reporters.

Local MLA Ashok Majhi said, "People were jobless because the 100-day work scheme was not operational here. He, like others, went to Tamil Nadu and was working there. But I have been told by his family that he was scared of the SIR, and ultimately, he lost his life. This is unfortunate. I am with the family." PTI SUS SCH MNB