TMC alleges bomb explosion at BJP leader relative's house in Bengal's Hasnabad

Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a powerful bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in West Bengal's Basirhat assembly constituency.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the explosion tore apart the roof of the house belonging to a relative of BJP leader Nimai Das in Hasnabad panchayat area, leaving several people injured. He questioned why the CBI or the NSG shouldn't intervene to investigate the incident.

Ghosh claimed Das was often seen with senior BJP functionaries such as B L Santosh during public events of the saffron camp.

"All have witnessed how the CBI along with the NSG enacted a drama at Sandeshkhali in the same Basirhat region in the name of recovery of firearms from a house located at an isolated place on Friday", Ghosh said.

He claimed that the NSG was used "as a part of the drama at Sandeshkhali yesterday. Today, an explosion took place at the house of the BJP leader's relative. Why shouldn't the CBI or the NSG step in to probe the incident", he asked Police said they were investigating into the matter.

"In Sandeshkhali, few firearms were recovered from a house which is not owned by any TMC leader. But the drama was enacted to give TMC and the state a bad name", Ghosh said.

We demand that Das should be immediately taken into custody for interrogation, Ghosh said.

Reacting to it, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said, "The TMC must first clarify the source of the arms in Sandeshkhali. Regarding the Hingalganj incident at Hasnabad, there should be a proper probe". PTI COR DC MNB