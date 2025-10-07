TMC alleges its Tripura headquarters attacked

Agartala, Oct 7 (PTI) The TMC on Tuesday alleged that the headquarters of its Tripura unit in Agartala was vandalised by members of the ruling BJP's youth wing.

The incident happened a day after an attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in a flood-hit area in northern West Bengal.

State TMC president Santanu Saha alleged that a large group of BJP Yuva Morcha activists attacked the party office at the Motor Stand area.

"They damaged some furniture and the signboard of the party office. The attackers also raised slogans, condemning the Trinamool Congress," he said.

Saha said the TMC had informed the local police station about the possibility of an attack, but no action was taken.

"A party delegation from Kolkata is expected to arrive in the state tomorrow to assess the situation. We will lodge an FIR over the incident after meeting with the party delegation," he said.

State BJP's chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty was not available for a comment.

West Tripura's SP Namit Pathak and Additional SP (Urban) Drubha Nath could not be reached for a statement. PTIP PS SOM