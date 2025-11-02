TMC alleges NCW-BJP nexus after member attends Suvendu Adhikari’s health camp

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged a nexus between the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the BJP after a commission member attended a health camp organised by saffron party legislator Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal's Nandigram.

The camp, held at Sonachura in Nandigram-I block, saw hundreds of villagers turn up for medical check-ups and consultations.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters, "The presence of NCW member Archana Majumdar, who never misses a chance to criticise the state government and works in collusion with BJP, raises eyebrows. Why would a NCW member be at the camp of a BJP leader?" Ghosh alleged that Adhikari was copying TMC’s earlier health initiative led by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour and said the camp visit "exposed the true nature of NCW and its close proximity with BJP." Majumdar, who was at the camp for around two hours, said, "I came here as a practising physician. The TMC and Kunal Ghosh are doing cheap politics over a humanitarian initiative to help the ordinary people." "I regularly attend medical camps which may not be known to Mr Ghosh. Also, the TMC leader has insulted the country's women and the NCW by making light of our work to aid women who suffered atrocities, abuses and physical violence," Majumdar, who is also a physician, said. PTI SUS MNB