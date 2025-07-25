TMC alleges West Bengal missing from written reply on MGNREGS, calls it 'anti-Bengal'

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the Centre of being "anti-Bengal", pointing out that the name of West Bengal was missing in a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha on the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The rural development ministry has in the past said the release of funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGS has been stopped since March 9, 2022 according to the provisions under section 27 of the MGNREGA, 2005 due to non-compliance with the directions of the central government.

To a question by the TMC's parliamentary leader in the Upper House, Derek O'Brien, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listed the pending liabilities of states and Union Territories (UTs). The name of West Bengal was, however, not in the list.

"Derek O'Brien had raised a question about MGNREGA. The answer is, if you look at it, the name of West Bengal is missing.

"This is ridiculous. An answer is given on the floor of the House, where the government excludes the name of the state, the name of West Bengal is missing," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee said.

"The government is in a denial mode. The 'Bangla-virodhi' (anti-Bengali) mindset of the Union government is pretty clear. Even in answers given in Parliament, the name of West Bengal is missing," he said.

In the question, O'Brien asked whether it was a fact that the number of households registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rose by 8.6 per cent between the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, even as average days of employment per households fell, indicating mismatch in registered households and actual work provided.

He sought state-wise and year-wise details of pending funds since 2022 under the wages and material and admin component, and asked whether the government is considering an increase in the wages under the MGNREGA.

In reply, Chouhan said the number of registered households under the scheme in 2023-24 was 14.81 crore, which increased to 15.99 crore in 2024-25, while the average days of employment per household were 52.08 in 2023-24, which went down to 50.23 in 2024-25. The total number of individuals who worked was 8.34 crore in 2023-24, and it came down to 7.88 crore in 2024-25.

He provided the details of the states and UT-wise details of pending liabilities for wage and material components under the scheme as on July 21. While all other states and UTs were included, West Bengal was missing from the list.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government over the issue and said it was "unacceptable".

"Today, an MP has asked a starred question in the Rajya Sabha on state-wise pending payments from the Centre for wages and materials under MGNREGA. The Union Minister of Rural Development circulates an answer giving the sought for data for 33 states and UTs. But data for only one state - West Bengal - has not been provided. Why?" Ramesh asked.

"This is extraordinary, unprecedented, and unacceptable," the former rural development minister said. PTI AO AO KSS KSS