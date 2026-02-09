TMC appeals to Lok Sabha Speaker for revocation of MPs' suspension

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the party will write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider withdrawing the suspension of eight opposition MPs, adding that his party wants the Lok Sabha to run.

While talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Banerjee evaded a direct reply to whether his party would support a no-confidence motion against the Speaker as being considered by other opposition parties, and said he has not had any discussions on the issue.

"We want the House to run and it is the responsibility of the government to run the House. The opposition should also get time to speak," Banerjee said.

"We have placed an appeal in front of the competent authority; we hope that the House will run..." he said.

Banerjee said an appeal will be formally placed before the Speaker seeking a review of the suspension of eight MPs and a restoration of democratic balance inside Parliament.

The TMC, in a post on X, shared Banerjee's remarks and said, "A Parliament that runs by silencing the opposition is not running at all." "Our parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha firmly stated that while orderly conduct of the House is essential, elected opposition MPs must be given the time and opportunity to speak. They represent millions of citizens and their voices cannot be erased by arbitrary suspensions.

"The Modi government's discomfort with questions and accountability has reached a point where it would rather suspend voices than answer them," the TMC said.

Asked if the TMC is on board with other opposition parties in moving a no-confidence motion against Birla, Banerjee evaded a direct reply and said, "I have not had any discussions on that." Meanwhile, TMC sources pointed out that the Congress has remained silent on moving a notice for impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Delhi last week, had said her party would support the CEC's impeachment if the Congress brings a motion.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday amid a stand-off between the government and the opposition over Rahul Gandhi's demand that he be allowed to speak before the discussion on the Union Budget begins.

In an unprecedented development, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on Thursday last without the prime minister's customary reply that was scheduled a day earlier in the face of relentless sloganeering by opposition members.

An anguished Lok Sabha Speaker last Thursday said he had "concrete information" that many Congress members might move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat and carry out "some unexpected act" as a result of which he had requested him not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. PTI AO AO KSS KSS