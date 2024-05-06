TMC asks CEC to 'urgently furnish' seat-wise voter turnout figures for first 2 LS poll phases

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday urged Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to "urgently furnish" the constituency-wise voter turnout in absolute numbers for the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls and also sought an explanation over the "delay" in releasing the figures.

Amid the opposition's allegations of delay by the Election Commission in sharing voter turnout data, the poll body last Friday asserted that booth-wise data of "actual number of votes polled" is available with the candidates soon after the voting ends.

In a letter addressed to the CEC, the Trinamool Congress said the poll panel released the voter turnout percentage for the first two phases "belatedly" on April 30, but the report had no information about the total figure of eligible electors and the number of actual votes cast.

"This is a paradigm shift from the previous voter turnout report(s) from past election(s), where the ECI provided a detailed report in this regard," the TMC said.

The party claimed the report also exhibits notable discrepancies and inconsistencies in the percentages that were initially given.

For the first phase, the voter turnout percentage was shown to be 60 on April 19. Later the combined voter turnout report on April 30 records the percentage of votes cast in phase one as 66.14 per cent, the TMC said.

The party said the 11-day delay in releasing the final voter turnout percentages of phase one and a "significant 5.75 per cent surge in phase one voter participation being reported almost four days after the conclusion of phase two without any proper explanation sparks a serious concern and doubt in the minds of the electorate".

It said that under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the presiding officer shall prepare an account of votes recorded in Form 17C and furnish it to every polling agent in which the actual number of electors, number of people voted and the total number of votes recorded in EVMs.

In the letter to the chief election commissioner, the TMC mentioned certain polling stations where the presiding officer "omitted" the provision for giving the number of voters who physically came to cast their votes as per the 'Register for Voters'.

The TMC said "discrepancies" in Form 17C are "indicative of the rampant disregard and lackadaisical attitude with which the ECI is proceeding to conduct the ensuing elections".

"It also suggests the possibility of similar occurrences in other booths, which raises serious concerns about the accuracy of voter turnout percentages reported and published by the ECI. The ECI's failure to address such discrepancies would undermine the public trust in the electoral process," they said.

The TMC demanded that the ECI publish the total number of registered electors in each seat, the total number of voters physically turned up as per the 'Register for Voters', and the number of voters as per the EVM, for all constituencies which had gone to polls in phases one and two.

"Urgently furnish the Parliamentary constituency-wise precise voter turnout figures for phases one and two of the ensuing general elections to Lok Sabha, 2024, along with an explanation and clarification for the delay in releasing the voter turnout report dated 30.04.2024, without disclosing/revealing the details of the total number of voter turnout (in figures) and the total number of eligible electors for the said phases," it said.

The party also sought that a detailed report should be published after the completion of polling in each of the upcoming phases.

"Publication of precise numerical data of voter turnout is essential to ensure transparency in the electoral process and is the only medium through which the common citizens can access such information. Such publication would also eliminate the possibility of any form of manipulation of official records and foster public confidence in the entire polling process," the TMC said.

The Election Commission officially shared the turnout figure on April 30. According to it, a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in phase one and 66.71 per cent in phase two of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress, CPI-M and TMC had questioned the EC over the delay in announcing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, 11 days after the first round of polling on April 19. The opposition parties are also demanding that the absolute number of voters be made public.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases. The remaining five phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. PTI AO AO NSD NSD