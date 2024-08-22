TMC backs Supreme Court's RG Kar case remarks, criticises CBI for presenting misleading facts

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The ruling TMC on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's remark not to politicise the rape-murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata and accused the CBI, which is currently probing the case, of presenting misleading facts.

The apex court instructed political parties not to politicise the rape-murder of the doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, stating that "law will take its course." The court termed Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor as "extremely disturbing" and instructed protesting medics to return to work.

"We don't want to comment on what the apex court has said as the matter is sub-judice. However, we welcome the Supreme Court's observation asking political parties not to politicise the matter and directing the protesting doctors to get back to work. Some political parties are trying to politicise the incident, and the CBI is attempting to mislead the public with distorted facts," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

The TMC leader also said the state government will adhere to the court's instructions.

"Political parties that have been attempting to politicise the incident for their vested interests should now learn their lesson," he added.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a suo motu case on the Kolkata doctor's tragic end, emphasised that "justice and medicine cannot be stopped" and directed the Centre and states to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued several directions regarding the safety of doctors, norms for protests, and the rights of protesters, as well as instructions for the West Bengal government.

The opposition BJP, which has been calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident, also welcomed the SC's observations.

The BJP claimed that the state administration and Kolkata Police's alleged efforts to protect the culprits have been exposed.

"The West Bengal government and Kolkata Police have been trying to protect the culprits and conceal the truth from the beginning. They have also used brute force against protesters. The TMC government was exposed in the Supreme Court today," said Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor have sparked nationwide protests.

The victim's body, found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9, led to the arrest of a civic volunteer by the Kolkata Police the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its investigation on August 14. PTI PNT MNB