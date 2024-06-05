TMC bags Bhagabangola assembly by-poll; leads in Baranagar

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday won the bypoll held in the Bhagabangola assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Election Commission said.

In another assembly by-election, the TMC is leading.

TMC leader Reyat Hossain Sarkar defeated Congress' Anju Begam by a margin of 15,617 in Bhagabangola, the EC data said.

Sarkar bagged 1,07,096 votes while Begam got 91,479 votes, it added.

In the Baranagar by-election, TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee is leading by 8,148 votes against BJP's Sajal Ghosh. PTI SCH NN