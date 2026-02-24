TMC, BJP activists scuffle before CEO's office, LoP Suvendu 'shown shoes'

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Trinamool Congress and BJP activists scuffled before the CEO's office in Kolkata on Tuesday evening after TMC activists allegedly showed shoes to Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and raised 'go back' slogans.

BJP alleged that Adhikari was shown black flags and shoes when he was coming out of the office of the CEO in BBD Bag area of central Kolkata but accompanying policemen escorted him and helped him board the car parked near GPO.

Infuriated BJP activists countered the sloganeering by TMC workers and scuffled with the rival party members but police managed to separate both sides and ensured that both groups didn't come face to face.

An unfazed Adhikari, who came to the CEO's office "to submit some evidence related to Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll", shouted back 'Jai Shri Ram' as the hundreds accompanying him joined the sloganeering.

"They turned the area outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal into a warzone. Waving BJP flags, these rabid thugs abused reporters with the vilest profanities, smashed police barricades, pelted bottles, and ran riot like feral animals," the TMC said in a post on its official X handle.

"This is BJP's true culture. When electoral defeat stares them in the face, sanity evaporates, and they release their pet goons to intimidate, threaten and attack government officers," the TMC said.

Urging the Election Commission to take note, the TMC said, "We hope the @ECISVEEP lawyers are watching these crystal-clear visuals of barbarism. We hope they carry this to the Supreme Court and demand immediate exemplary action against BJP and Suvendu Adhikari." A senior police officer said both groups left the spot and the situation did not turn worse after Adhikari left.

He said police have no knowledge about shoes being shown to Adhikari by TMC workers who assembled before the CEO's office to protest the "harassment of ordinary voters due to SIR".

Adhikari accused the TMC of "orchestrating mayhem" in the area and insulting him before the personnel of Kolkata Police.

"CP Supratim Sarkar failed to ask his force to act impartially and restrain the TMC from insulting the LoP, who is entitled to the same security as a cabinet minister. They are only interested in giving security to the chief minister," he said. PTI SUS ACD