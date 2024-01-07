TMC, BJP neglecting livelihood issues, promoting communal politics: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim on Sunday accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of "neglecting" livelihood issues and "misleading" people with communal politics and corrupt practices.

He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M)'s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), at Brigade Parade Ground here to garner support of West Bengal's youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had returned empty-handed in the state in the 2019 general elections and the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

"Those who had once attempted to stoke nationalist sentiments in the name of Pakistan and the Pulwama attacks (before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) are now sowing the seeds of division among the masses based on religion, caste and creed. The BJP government at the Centre prioritised big corporate houses at the expense of the livelihoods of the common people," he alleged.

The CPI(M) leader said they were not looking for a sorcerer for evicting a ghost but are banking on the youth for bringing a change in the state.

"We want a new generation to rebuild Bengal," he said.

Alleging malpractices by the ruling TMC in the panchayat elections, he said the Left will show its strength in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Following the rally, the TMC claimed that a good turnout at Brigade does not mean a good showing in the elections.

Speaking at the public meeting, Salim said the Left in the state will continue its fight against the TMC, an ally in the opposition bloc INDIA, and the BJP at the national level.

"The corrupt TMC can never genuinely confront the BJP. It has a clandestine understanding with the saffron party to shield its leaders from the scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," he said.

Alleging that people were being misled in the name of religion by the BJP and the TMC, Salim claimed that these two parties were indulging in a mock fight among themselves to keep other political forces at bay in the state.

Reiterating the party's commitment to oppose both the TMC and the BJP, Salim emphasised that only the Left could effectively advocate the rights of the people.

Salim, a former all India general secretary of DYFI, said it is unfortunate that Bengal, which previously attracted talent from all parts of India, has now become a major source of migrant labourers who go to other states in search of work.

He said people of the state are disgusted with corruption in various spheres from ration distribution to school jobs.

"Seeing the young guns (of DYFI), people are convinced that they will be able to bring an end to corruption in the state," he said.

DYFI West Bengal secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said the Leftists and the youth brigade have walked 2,910 km criss-crossing the state for education, jobs, industrialisation and unity of people.

"The fight is for work, food and transparency and not for differentiating among people on the basis of caste, creed, dress, etc," Mukherjee, who led the DYFI's Insaf Yatra (rally for justice) for 50 days that concluded in Kolkata on December 22, said.

Stating that the Left parties know it is not a 20-20 game, but a test match, she said the party will continue its fight till the goals are achieved.

"Who says the Leftists don't know the value of zero," she said, claiming that TMC and BJP members get worried when Left parties hit the streets.

Mukherjee read out a message by former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the founder secretary of DYFI, wishing success to the rally.

The present DYFI leadership had gone to the ailing leader's home on Saturday.

Saying that new generation DYFI leader Minakshi Mukherjee is good, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed that they do not know the "misdeeds" of CPI(M) in the past when it was in power.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said though some people attend DYFI's meetings, they will not vote for CPI(M) in the elections.

"While many will vote for the TMC, others will go for the BJP," he said.

A TMC leader said that despite huge attendance at the CPI(M)'s Brigade rally before the 2021 assembly polls, the Left could not win a single seat in the elections. PTI AMR MNB