TMC, BJP neglecting livelihood issues, promoting communal politics: CPI(M) leader Salim

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim on Sunday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing them of "neglecting" livelihood issues and "misleading" people with communal politics and corrupt practices.

Advertisment

He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M)'s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), at the Brigade Parade Ground here in a bid to garner the support of the youths of West Bengal before the Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had failed to bag any seat in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections and the 2021 assembly polls.

"Those who once attempted to stoke nationalist sentiments in the name of Pakistan and the Pulwama attacks (before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) are now sowing the seeds of division among the masses based on religion, caste, and creed. The BJP government at the Centre prioritised big corporate houses at the expense of the livelihoods of the common people," he alleged.

Advertisment

Salim said the Left Front in the state would continue its fight against the TMC, an ally in the opposition bloc INDIA, and the BJP at the national level.

A member of the CPI(M) politburo, Salim accused the TMC of having a "tacit understanding with the BJP" to shield its leaders from the central investigation agencies.

"The corrupt TMC can never genuinely confront the BJP. It has a clandestine understanding with the saffron party to shield its leaders from the scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," he said.

Advertisment

Alleging that the people were being misled in the name of religion by the BJP and the TMC, Salim claimed that these two parties were indulging in a mock fight among themselves to keep other political forces at bay in the state.

Reiterating the party's commitment to oppose both the TMC and the BJP, Salim emphasised that only the Left could effectively advocate the rights of the people.

Salim said it is unfortunate that Bengal, which previously attracted talent from all parts of India, has now become a major source of migrant labourers who go to other states in search of work.

Advertisment

He said the people of the state are disgusted with corruption, from ration distribution to school jobs.

"A pseudo-conflict is unfolding between the TMC and the BJP over the withholding of MGNREGA dues. However, it is crucial to note that MGNREGA is the brainchild of the Left when we had a significant number of MPs in Parliament. It was at the insistence of the Left that the law was passed," he added.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Advertisment

DYFI West Bengal secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said the Leftists and members of its youth brigade have walked 2,910 km criss-crossing the state for education, jobs, industrialisation and unity of people.

"The fight is for work, food and transparency and not for differentiating people on the basis of caste, creed, dress, etc," Mukherjee, who led the DYFI's Insaf Yatra (rally for justice) for 50 days before it finally concluded here on December 22, said.

DYFI's All India president AA Rahim said unemployment and corruption are the true challenges confronting the country. "A shocking 23.5 per cent of Indian youth are trapped in the depths of joblessness," he said. PTI AMR PNT AMR MNB