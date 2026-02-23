TMC, BJP pay tributes to Mukul Roy; Mamata, Suvendu mourn death of Bengal's 'Chanakya'

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Tributes poured in from all quarters of West Bengal's political spectrum on Monday for veteran leader Mukul Roy as both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mourned the death of the state politics' 'Chanakya'.

Roy, 71, died of cardiac arrest early on Monday at a private hospital in Salt Lake after a prolonged illness. His death concluded a five-decade-long political career during which he was part of the Congress, TMC and BJP, often being at the very centre of West Bengal's power struggles.

In an emotionally worded post on X, Banerjee said she was "deeply shocked and grieved" at the sudden demise of her "long-time political colleague and co-fighter in many struggles".

"I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a co-fighter in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken," she wrote.

"He devoted himself to the party from its very inception. His acceptability across all levels of the organisation was unquestionable," she wrote, recalling how Roy had worked 'pranpaat' (with utmost dedication) for the TMC since its birth in 1998.

In a line that carried both candour and closure, the chief minister acknowledged the rupture in their relationship. Roy had "chosen a different path" at one stage, she said, but "returned again".

"His contribution to West Bengal's politics and his organisational skills will not be forgotten. The political fraternity, irrespective of party lines, will feel his absence," Banerjee added, urging his son Subhrangshu Roy to "remain strong" and assuring him that "we are with you in this crisis".

Roy was a backroom strategist who expanded the party's footprint booth by booth, district by district.

Roy began his political journey in the Youth Congress in the 1980s. When Banerjee broke away from the Congress in 1998 to form the TMC, he was among the earliest and most trusted lieutenants to follow. He later served as a Rajya Sabha MP and held ministerial responsibilities in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, including in the Railways.

For years, he was seen as the TMC's principal strategist -- the organisational mind behind its rapid rise. But the relationship frayed in the aftermath of the Saradha chit fund controversy, and in November 2017, Roy crossed over to the BJP.

He played a key role in strengthening the BJP's organisation in West Bengal, and after the party's impressive 18-seat tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the state, his stock rose within the saffron camp.

Yet, in a dramatic turn barely a month after the assembly results, Roy returned to the TMC, describing it as his "first and last home". Banerjee welcomed him back, though he never fully regained his earlier centrality in the party structure.

Senior TMC MP and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid tributes.

In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee, who paid floral tributes to the mortal remains, said Roy's demise marked "the end of an era in West Bengal's political history".

"The demise of Mukul Roy marks the end of an era in Bengal's political history. A veteran leader with vast experience. His contributions helped shape an important phase of the state's public and political journey. As a founding pillar of the All India Trinamool Congress, he was instrumental in expanding and consolidating the organisation during its formative years," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

"His dedication to public life will be recalled with admiration. I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul be granted eternal peace," he added.

On Monday, his mortal remains were taken to the state assembly premises, where his former colleagues of both the TMC and the BJP paid their last respects.

Leaders across party lines condoled Roy's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the passing of the former Union minister and remembered him for his "political experience and efforts to serve society".

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy ji. His vast political experience and dedicated efforts in social service will remain memorable. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Adhikari, who had once shared the TMC platform with Roy before switching over to the BJP, expressed condolences and sent a wreath through his office.

"Deeply disheartened to learn about the sad demise of senior politician, Shri Mukul Roy. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying that his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

BJP legislators, including cricketer-turned-politician Ashok Dinda, were present at the assembly to pay their respects.

Condolence messages also poured in from other political quarters, underlining Roy's cross-party equations built over decades.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pradip Bhattacharya also condoled his death.

In his final years, the once-formidable strategist retreated from active politics.

Yet in death, the man once described as the 'Chanakya' of West Bengal politics, managed to do what the state's polarised politics rarely permits -- draw words of respect from adversaries, and acknowledgement from the leader with whom he shared his sharpest victories and most public parting.