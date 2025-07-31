TMC blames government for Parliament disruptions

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday blamed the government for repeated adjournments in Parliament, and said the last time a notice of opposition was admitted for a discussion was in 2016.

The remarks came as the Rajya Sabha was once again disrupted amid the Opposition's demand for a debate on the SIR in Bihar.

"The PM stays away from Parliament. The HM uses language in Parliament goons would be proud of. The last time the Union govt allowed a discussion on an 'urgent' issue raised by the Oppn was 9 years ago. (Nov 2016, Notebandi)," O'Brien said.

He was referring to a discussion on demonetisation in November 2016.

"Modi & Shah will disrupt Parliament till Aug 21," he said.

Both Houses of Parliament have seen protests by opposition MPs against the ongoing voter roll revision, leading to repeated adjournments through the session.

Opposition parties have alleged that the exercise would lead to disenfranchisement of many, mostly from the poor sections, who may not have the documents that the EC is demanding.

They have also raised concerns about the way the first phase of the exercise was executed in Bihar. PTI AO VN VN